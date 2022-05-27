CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County veteran is being honored through the renaming of bridges he helped build.

I-80’s viaduct bridges that cross the Moshannon Creek were re-named today in honor of Richard B. Whitehead, a former Air Force veteran, as the Richard B. Whitehead Memorial Bridges.

The bridges are located in Cooper Township

While working on the construction of the bridge in 1966, Whitehead died after an accident during bridge construction. He was just 36.

On Friday, his family and friends gathered to honor him at Black Moshannon State Park.

“I think it’s been a long time coming. I’m glad to see it finally happening,” Whitehead’s son Richard Doyle said. “I know a lot of people put in a lot of time and effort. I’d just like to thank them for all they’ve done.”

The renaming took place as the result of legislation authored by state Rep. Tommy Sankey