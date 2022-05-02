CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County school servicing students with autism is moving locations.

Soaring Heights School will move to a new 12,000 square-foot building.

The new school will create double the amount of space for students.

New features will include classroom expansions, a locker room and specialized rooms for speech therapy.

“We’re excited about, you know, just giving our students more space, more resources and hopefully adding more classes as we go if needed,” Program Director Shelley Roderick said. “There seems to be a really big need in the area for our services.”

The move will take place this July.