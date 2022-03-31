CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College animal shelter is announcing a new pet pantry.

Centre County PAWS officially opened the Virginia Walker Pet Pantry today.

The shelter began collecting supplies at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and the new pantry will serve as a home for surplus.

Supplies include food, blankets, pet beds and other supplies.

“During the pandemic again, when we launched the unofficial pet pantry, people were really interested and they were donating a lot of food. And we soon had kind of an overwhelming amount of food in our lobby, which was a good problem to have,” said Lisa Bahr, Executive Director at Centre County PAWS.

Anyone can access the supplies from the pantry, which are available to pick up in the main office or by delivery through a Meals on Wheels partnership.