CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first phase of development for a new Centre County park officially broke ground on Wednesday.

Community members gathered at the future site of Whitehall Road Regional Park to celebrate.

The project has been in development since 2002, and is located near the Musser Gap Recreation Area between Route 45 and Whitehall Road.

The park went through an original master planning process in 2009-2010. In 2013, the Master Plan was updated.

Phase one will include the construction of two rectangular grass tournament-sized fields, two rectangular grass medium-sized fields, the 15,000 sq. ft. “We Play Together” All-Ability Playground, a restroom building, a fully-accessible TSA trail, LED Sports Field Lighting for the larger fields and green infrastructure for the park.

“It will be blind to your color and religion. It will be protective of our land and water, and it will be welcoming to children of all abilities” Chairperson of the General Forum, Rich Frank said. “This park will be for all of us regardless of our personal circumstances.”

Also planned for this phase of the project is an all-season pavilion with a kitchen and concessions area.