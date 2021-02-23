Centre County names first female Eagle Scout

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — High school senior, Abby Serefine, is breaking down barriers, all while serving the community. This month, she became Centre County’s first female Eagle Scout, and is among the first female scouts in the nation.

“Gender should never hold you back from doing something you like,” said Abby.

As a child, Abby tagged along with her twin brother, Peter Serefine, to all of his Cub Scout events. When Peter joined a Boy Scout Troop, Abby wasn’t allowed to follow.

“I tried Girl Scouts, but it’s like a completely different program, so it didn’t go well,” said Abby.

She joined a Venture program to try and fulfill her love of scouting, and when it was announced in 2019 that girls could join Boy Scouts, Abby said she raced for the paperwork.

This month, she achieved her goals and became the first female Eagle Scout in Centre County.

“Above, beyond, and more important than that, she is a Eagle Scout,” said Jeanie Peters, Troop 31G Scout Master. “She has done every single thing that every other Eagle Scout has been required to do. There were no special accommodations, no special circumstances. All of the requirements were exactly the same and she did everything to earn that rank.”

Abby’s brother earned his Eagle Scout rank two months before.

“You have to have great leadership, to be able to reach it, and you have to be able to put service into your community and support other people,” said Peter.

Both Peter and Abby said their troops are the most supportive groups they’ve ever been a part of.

“With the scouts around you, they’re all really good at supporting each other, so it’s really nice that when you’re down they all pick you back up,” said Abby.