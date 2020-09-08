Centre County moved to substantial transmission in COVID-19 dashboard update

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The weekly status update on COVID-19 mitigation efforts, based on the Pennsylvania early warning monitoring system dashboard has been released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The statewide positive percentage has increased from 3.2% to 4.0%. Governor Tom Wolf said that this is a sign that this virus is still affecting Pennsylvanians.

“We must continue our focus on taking actions to protect ourselves and others, such as wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing our hands and avoiding large gatherings,” Gov. Wolf said.

Centre County has been moved to the “substantial” category of community transmission. The full breakdown across the state is below:

Low – Bedford , Bradford, Cameron , Carbon, Clarion, Elk , Forest, Fulton, Greene, Jefferson, Juniata, McKean, Perry, Pike, Potter, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango, Warren, Wyoming

– , Bradford, , Carbon, Clarion, , Forest, Fulton, Greene, Juniata, McKean, Perry, Pike, Potter, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango, Warren, Wyoming Moderate – Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Berks, Blair , Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Chester, Clearfield , Clinton, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Fayette, Franklin, Huntingdon , Indiana, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerse t, Susquehanna, Union, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland, York

, Bucks, Butler, Chester, , Clinton, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Fayette, Franklin, , Indiana, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Snyder, t, Susquehanna, Union, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland, York Substantial – Centre, Columbia

Counties in the concerning percent positivity rate are below:

Columbia (18.9%)

Armstrong (8.6%)

York (7.9%)

Clinton (7.4%)

Beaver (6.4%)

Northumberland (5.7%)

Indiana (5.6%)

Blair (5.2%)

Centre (5.0%)

Dauphin (5.0%)

Lancaster (5.0%)

As of Sept. 3, Pennsylvania saw a seven-day increase of cases at 5,453 cases. The increase from the previous week was 4,188 cases, displaying an increase of 1,265 cases across the state over the past week.