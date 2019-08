PENN TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Rockview responded to a tree falling on top of a man Friday evening. Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers identified the man as 81-year-old Dale Musser. Sayers says Musser was cutting down trees for fire wood. His family went to check on him and found him unresponsive.

Coroner Sayers is ruling the death accidental, and said that Musser died as a result of the blunt force trauma.