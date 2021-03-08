Centre County man charged after leading police chase on I-99.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Port Matilda man is facing charges after police say a traffic stop turned into a nine-mile police chase on Interstate 99 through Centre County.

According to the report, 45-year-old Scott Collins was driving his Subaru Outback on I-99 north just before 8:30 a.m. March, 4, at speeds of 90 mph. When a traffic stop was initiated, police say Collins continued driving.

Collins finally pulled over for police after roughly nine miles of driving north on the interstate. He now faces charges of fleeing and eluding as well as multiple summary traffic violations.