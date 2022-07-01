CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday, July 1 the following work schedule for Centre County.

All work for the week of July 5 – July 8, is weather dependent. The following maintenance and routes for Centre County are listed below:

Sign Repairs and Upgrades:

● Various State Routes throughout the County

Guiderail:

● State Route: I-80

Mowing:

● State Route: I-99 (Storm Water Control Ponds)

Pipe Flushing:

● State Route: 4002 (Clarence Road)

Ditching:

● State Route: 150

● State Route: 4002 (Clarence Road – CCCs)

Patching:

● State Route: 445 (Madisonburg Mtn. Road)

● State Route: 2012 (Penns Creek Road)

Pipe Replacement:

● State Route: 45 (Pine Grove Road)

Crack Sealing:

● State Route: 1001 (Howard Divide)

● State Route: 1016 (Monument Orviston Road)

Shoulder Upgrade:

● State Route: 4007 (Moose Run Road) – Shoulder upgrade / Inlet repair fanning widener

Drivers should travel with extra caution in all work areas. Drivers should also be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Mitchel Knorr Contracting will be working on State Route 64 and 550. The company will continue widening SR64 from Cemetery Lane to Cobblestone Lane. Traffic will be controlled by flagging during work hour and single lane closures will be utilized.

Glenn O. Hawbaker will be on SR 3014 (S. Atherton Street) and SR3001 (Fisherman’s Paradise Road). On S. Atherton Street the company will be working on curb backup, topsoil and seeding. Daytime single-lane closures will be utilized until work is complete. The long-term traffic pattern is expected to be lifted the week of 7/5, after all clean-up is done. On Fisherman’s Paradise Road, paving will begin on 7/5 and continue through 7/8. Daytime single-lane closures will be utilized for work to be completed.