Centre County looks to start elder cottage housing

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County is looking to start a program that would keep seniors close to their family while giving them their own living space.

The elder cottage housing opportunity would place temporary 400-600 square foot cottages and would be placed in a relative’s backyard for seniors who can’t completely live on their own, but also don’t want to be in a senior living home.

While the Center County’s commissioners’ office tells us, they are still in the very beginning stages of this plan, Clearfield County already has two cottages in use.

