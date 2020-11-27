Centre County looks to start elder cottage housing

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County is looking to start a program that would keep seniors close to their family while giving them their own living space.
The elder cottage housing opportunity would place temporary 400-600 square foot cottages and would be placed in a relative’s backyard for seniors who can’t completely live on their own, but also don’t want to be in a senior living home.
While the Center County’s commissioners’ office tells us, they are still in the very beginning stages of this plan, Clearfield County already has two cottages in use.