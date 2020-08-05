Centre County libraries reopen, how it will impact you

The Centre County Library and Historical Museum was closed when the pandemic struck, from March 16th through May 18th.



On May 18th, they reopened to limited lobby pickup services only. The book mobile went back on the road on May 26th. On June 8th, they began lobby only pickup.



This week all three locations in Bellefonte, Centre Hall and Phillipsburg, started opening their libraries to the public, but with regulations.

“We’re asking people to limit their visits to about 45 minutes to an hour. Computer access will be by appointment only and people will be given about a 45 minute block of time to do what they need to do on the computers,” Denise Sticha, Executive Director for the Centre County Library and Historical Museum, said.



Each library is limited to about 25 percent capacity and all guests are required to wear masks. Staff wipe down computers after each use and clean restrooms, door knobs and other parts of the library throughout the day. Books are quarantined and then cleaned for three days after being returned.