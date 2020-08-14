Centre County Grange Fair holding “Summer Getaway”

“Since the Pandemic started, we have had approximately 90 events canceled, for the Summer and the Fall, which is pretty traumatic,” Darlene Confer, General Manager of Centre County Grange Fair and Centre County Grange Park, said.

Confer says that’s a loss of three million dollars in revenue and it’s not just the park that’s hit.



“We typically would be having a lot of horse shows coming in, camping groups, music festivals, and so all of our local restaurants and eateries and the gas stations, hotels, everybody is effected by us not having our events,” Confer, said.

The Centre County Grange Fair would have been August 21st9 August 29th.



The park is also missing out on tailgating money, with the Penn State Football season postponed till’ Spring.

To help the 264 acre park pay bills, they’re offering their space for camping tents and RVs, through the end of October.



“All RVs and tents must be 40 feet apart and the maximum amount of people permitted to gather at each campsite is 25,” Confer, said.

They’re regulations by the CDC and the Department of Economic Development.

Confer says you can walk or ride your bike along the fairgrounds or explore the county.

“Centre County, there’s still plenty to do in the area, with visiting the caverns, going to the lakes, the dam, for boating, kayaking, the streams for fishing,” Confer, said.

Grilling and pets on leashes is allowed at the park. Electric and water hookups for RVs and restrooms with showers are also available.