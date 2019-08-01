Centre County firefighters celebrate Smokey Bear’s 75th Birthday

Smokey bear the U.S. Forest Service’s symbol for fire prevention is turning 75.

To celebrate the milestone, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is going to different fire stations in the state and filming a movie.

One local fire warden tells us what smokey stands for is an important reminder for anyone, about taking fire precautions.

“For people that like to do burning, burning trash, cleaning up around their yards, and burning their leaves and stuff in the Spring and in the Fall, so that they’re more cautious about it, so that they’re not setting wildfires.,” Bill Shaffer, Forest Fire Warden with Nittany Wildland Firefighters, said.

Over 30 Centre County fire fighters showed up Wednesday and were recorded saying Smokey Bear’s motto, “Only you can prevent forest fires.”

The movie will be available to watch on DCNR’s website and Facebook page on Smokey’s birthday, August 8th.