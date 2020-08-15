“Centre County Farm Routes!” makes changes during Pandemic

Every year, families travel to various farms across centre county, for “Centre County Farm Routes!”

This year though, the Centre County Farmland Trust, hosts of the tour, had to change things up, because of the pandemic.

You’ll still be able to take the self-guided tour to farms, farmers markets, locally owned restaurants with local food, but this year it won’t be for just one day.



“This tour can happen at any time, so, people aren’t hemmed into just trying to run around to all of the farms on one specific day, but they can really kind of create and mix and match their own itineraries,” Jennifer Shuey, President of the Board of Trustees for the Centre County Farmland Trust.

You’ll have your choice of three routes, with maps available for the first route, on Tuesday.

The maps can be found at farms on the route or on:

https://www.centrecountyfarmlandtrust.org/?fbclid=IwAR3ZsR2TcWw7uNmia68zDgJDG6rtARL96f8ofrcdMMKCWTAXHgyVHPpzMdc