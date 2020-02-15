Centre County energy savings project complete

Centre County Government just finished an energy cost savings project at the County Willowbank building.

They say it will save the county more than $100,000 in energy costs per year.

Mark Higgins, Centre County Commissioner says they replaced cooling machines for the county’s computer room closets and rooms, replaced lightbulbs with L-E-D lights and more.

“To my right are new frequency pumps that are substantially more efficient and smaller than the old pumps and behind me are the new boilers, which are substantially smaller, substantially more energy efficient and substantially quiter than the old ones,” Commissioner Higgins, said.

Higgins says the county will use less electricity with the new machinery, which will help commissioners be able to continue to not charge residents a property tax.

The project started in late 2017 before finishing late last year.

It cost the county $4.7 million to replace the 30 year old equipment.