Centre County courts to resume jury selection, trials

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County court announced on Monday that they will resume full operations of jury trials and selection in late summer after being suspended in March due to COVID-19.

Jury selection normally takes place at the Centre County Courthouse, but will now be held in the President’s Hall at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center. The hall will be divided into two rooms with approximately 65 prospective jurors in each 5000-square-foot area that will allow for social distancing.



Masks will be mandatory for all involved in the selection process. Sanitization processes will be underway per CDC guidelines.

Jurors will be summoned for either the morning or afternoon session and will be dismissed as soon as possible after the selection process concludes. All trials will be held in Courtroom 1, which is the largest courtroom, with jurors socially distanced by being seated throughout the courtoom instead of the jury box.