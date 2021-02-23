Centre County Commissioners vote to extend AMI Covid-19 testing site

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Centre County’s Board of Commissioners voted to extend their AMI Covid-19 testing site through the month of March. This comes after it was set to close Feb. 27

The new contract will lower the number of tests from 300 per day, to 200.

According to the board this will bring the cost down to $66,000 per week.

“I think we need to keep testing but at the same time we have to be mindful that while we had 300 and more people arriving over the holidays for testing we haven’t come close to that number now in several weeks,” said Commissioner Mark Higgins.

The site is currently being funded by money leftover from last years CARES Act.