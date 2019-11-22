Centre Co. woman charged with stealing more than $111,000 through her company credit card

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County woman is charged with stealing more than $111,000 from a Pleasant Gap property management company.

Police say 44-year-old Rene Glunt from Snow Shoe used her company credit card for more than 500 personal purchases over the last 18 months.

Glunt worked as the office manager for Witherite Property Management in Pleasant Gap.

Police say Glunt was the only person with access to the card. They say while interviewing her, she admitted to making a “vast majority” of the purchases.

She’s charged with 10 felony counts of forgery, access device fraud, and other theft charges.

Glunt’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for December, 4.