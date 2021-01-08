Centre Co. shelter to acquire new property

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County’s “Out of the Cold Shelter” plans on acquiring property for their overnight homeless shelter.



According to the program manager, Out of the Cold used faith congregations to house their guests for years but would have to uproot every two weeks to the next. Now they say “The Meetinghouse” on South Atherton Street would give the shelter a permanent home.

Despite initial zoning issues, they have since been approved, with the shelter hoping to move in soon.

For more information on the shelter, visit their website.

THE LATEST