Centre Co. Police Chiefs speak out after George Floyd’s death; look to continue strong relationship with community

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–Since the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, local police forces across the nation have spoken out–voicing strong disapproval of the actions of the officer who suffocated Floyd and the others who watched it happen.

Thursday, local police chiefs in Centre County discussed how to move forward and show the community they do not stand for these actions.

Their main message: solidarity–to show the community that local police stand with them, side-by-side.

“My first reaction was a very sick feeling in my stomach,” Bellefonte Police Chief Shawn Weaver said when he heard of Floyd’s death.

Another initial reaction from Weaver: “disgusted”.

He said officers knew 20 years ago not to put anyone in a position where they would asphyxiate.

“Our safety and their safety is paramount,” Weaver said.

He’s understanding of those who took to different cities, including State College, to protest Floyd’s death.

“I fully agree with the protests,” Weaver said.

He acknowledged that protesting is not an excuse to commit a crime, but followed that by stating it’s no surprise that Central PA protests have stayed peaceful.

“It says a lot about the relationships that we have with out community…we value those strong relationships—we spend years and a lot of effort to form them,” Weaver said.

He added: “To further enhance our relationships—we need to ask some hard questions and get some serious answers and as a country… Open that dialogue involving race, and many other facets to these problems.”

Weaver said Bellefonte PD officers completed “use of force” training last week. The officers also take a yearly diversity training course–where they’re reminded of how to properly treat situations in a fair manner. Part of the goal of the training is to reinforce safe and smart decision making–something Weaver said the department takes pride in accomplishing.

“When something tarnishes that, on a national level or a local level…it might as well happened next door to our community…we tend to get pretty angry with that. Without the relationship with our community, we’re nothing,” Weaver said.

He said one of the best ways to keep a strong relationship is exposure in the community… especially at large local events like the Annual Bellefonte Cruise, or other carnivals.

However, due to Covid-19, local police will not have many community connection opportunities throughout the summer.

Instead, Weaver is encouraging officers to find other ways to keep positive relationships with locals.

“Getting back out of our vehicles, doing foot patrol… getting back downtown, and using our social media more often,” Weaver said.

Anything to show that officers care about those in the community, and will speak out against other officers actions when they feel it’s necessary.

“If you cannot criticize that and you wear a badge…you have some soul searching to do,” Weaver said.

Monday, Bellefonte P.D. officers started using body cameras–which they feel will provide another level of transparency and safety for both officers and the community. The only local police force in Centre Co. without body cameras is Penn State Police.

More Centre Co. Police Chiefs and Others Speak Out

Also here is a link to PSU Police’s response to Floyd’s death.