Centre Co. new nursing care facility to open in November; fundraising efforts continue for its garden

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–Work on a new nursing care facility, Centre Care, (which will replace the county’s existing care facility Centre Crest) has continued through much of the Covid-19 pandemic.

13 months into the Centre Care project, it is scheduled to be finished by the end of November, 2020, which is about one month after the originally scheduled completion date. Centre Care leadership told WTAJ there were some minor construction set-backs, but feels a one month delay (considering the pandemic) is understandable.

As of Wednesday, 83% of the inside of the new facility is complete. Back in December, WTAJ took a look at the inside the facility during construction.

Centre Care leadership said one of key differences between Centre Care and Centre Crest is the former’s size, with modern room designs allowing for privacy. Leadership said while no design changes have been made to the project due to Covid-19, the new facility’s layout will make it easier to separate residents if isolation is required.

“With the new facility, we already have some isolation rooms built in, prior to Covid-19, and instead of only four private rooms, we will have 66 private rooms so that will make a huge difference going forward if we had another incident similar to Covid-19,” said Betsy Boyer, President of the Centre Care Board of Directors.

Boyer added that she hopes when Centre Crest residents make the move to Centre Care, Covid-19 no longer a major threat. However, if it is, she said all precautions will be taken to ensure resident safety.

Fundraising Effort for Centre Care Garden

Centre Care is hosting a fundraiser, selling cookbooks (available in the fall) to plant gardens outside the new nursing care facility. They’ve already raised $4.2 million for the gardens, but need another $1 million to make them happen.

“The gardens are such a big part of residents’ lives,” Boyer said, adding that they’re an area for outdoor relaxation and activities.

The cookbooks, sold for $15, will look to be a history of Centre Crest–featuring stories and pictures, along with traditional (and favorite) recipes from the community. Currently, Centre Care is asking for three-to-five recipe submissions, which will be featured in the cookbook. To make a submission online, you can go to this link, then log in with:

Username: CCrest

Password: catsup179

Recipes can also be emailed to: MArmstrong@itcmail.com

Below are potential renderings of the gardens.