Centre Co. homeowners turn historic property into a place for Vets to relax and connect

Benner Township, Centre County, Pa- There are many specialized programs throughout Central PA designed to help Veterans: both those just returning from combat, and older Vets facing anxiety or disabilities.

But, these programs often have structured dates and times when Vets can get help.

That’s not the case at one place in Centre County that offers Vets assistance without the need for appointments. A place many say is therapeutic for the body, mind, and soul.

Tucked away at the back of a dead end on Water Street in Benner Township is a property, privately owned by Jim and Denise Lanning.

On the property is The Spring Creek House, situated right along Spring Creek. Rich in history, the house is over 200 years old and is located next to the site of the Roopsburg Brewery Caverns, which were created before The Civil War and served as the site of a distillery during prohibition.

But, this story isn’t about the vast history of the property. It’s about what the site is offering Veterans here and now.

“I saw it and thought this would be the perfect place for us to come together as Vets,” said owner James Lanning who, purchased the property in July, 2018.

Lanning, from the Spring Creek Chapter of the local Veterans Service Program, opened up his house in November, 2018 for any Veteran who needs time to relax for a few hours or a few days.

“They’ll come in just being really stressed and tensed out… trying to get back in the mainstream,” Lanning said.

He added: “They’ll come over, you sit down and talk it through.”

For those that don’t want to talk and just need to relax, the property also offers plenty of moments for peace.

“Fishing, the forest around us, the stream itself, the sound of the stream, all are things that we enjoy and tend to settle us down,” said Dr. Daniel Van Winkle, a member and mentor in the local Veterans Service Program, Spring Creek Trout Unlimited.

The property has been dubbed: Camp Breac (pronounced bray-see) which is Gaelic for brown trout… a fitting title since many who frequent the camp are in the local Vet Service Chapter in Fisherman’s Paradise, PA. And yes, they do plenty of fishing.

As previously mentioned, unlike chapter meetings, Vet access to Camp Breac is not confined to specific days and times.

“All they have to do is pull up the driveway,” Dr. Van Winkle said.

Adding: “Making this a home for a day is a wonderful thing. To be able to sit up on the porch in the rocking chair and listen to the stream or talk to a friend… it’s gotta be a powerful force.”

There’s no fee for Vets who stay at Camp Breac. Lanning says what they offer Veterans is something “one Vet would do for another,” by providing a “safe haven for all who serve.”

Many Vets who’ve spent time on the property have found ways to give back (highlighted below).

How have the Vets given back? By taking on projects to improve life for all on the property.

One example highlighted Monday: a walking path created to improve accessibility to the waterfront, especially for those struggling to walk down a steep bank.

“They’re always asking to do project work,” Lanning said.

Other artistic projects were also done on the property aim to make it a comforting place for Vets. This includes commissioned artwork from local woodcarver Bob Gummo, of “Wood Raptor.”

Gummo made a carving of eagles (including a mother, father, son, and daughter) at their nest. He says the carving carries a strong message for Vets.

“I tell a lot of people that are going through tough times… which we all do whether it’s financial or health, the eagle can fly higher than any bird…. it can fly above the storm,” Gummo said.

He adds that his carving shows a family, something Lanning and the Vet service chapter highly value.

“We take care of families because the family serves along with the Veterans,” Lanning said.

The owner didn’t want to take all the credit for the camp’s operations, and was quick to point out that 55 others assist him in helping to work with Vets in need.

“You need people, place, and a program to make something work,” he said.

Camp Breac has all three, and therefore, according to Lanning and Dr. Van Winkle, is a place where Vets will always have someone to talk to.

“It’s a wonderful place to be able to sit with a Veteran, and talk about their training, the service they were in, some of their experiences. And in doing that you don’t just learn more about them…. sometimes you learn more about yourself,” Dr. Van Winkle said.

Since Camp Breac opened in November, 2019, they’ve seen at least 150 visitors and counting.