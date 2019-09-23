Centre Co. family looks to turn run-down hotel into renovated “We Are Inn” in Philipsburg

Philipsburg, Centre County, Pa- The former home of the Mallard Motel in Philipsburg could soon see new life.

A local family who flips properties recently purchased the run-down motel, which sat vacant for decades across from the Cold Stream Dam and Park.

Now, the family is looking to give the motel a new look and name: the “We Are Inn”.. featuring blue and white colors (not the current color scheme with orange trim). Penn State gear will be utilized as the decor.

The Romano family’s goal is to fix-up both the inside and outside of the Inn to attract PSU football guests, and other area visitors… which could ultimately bring more business to Philipsburg.

“As soon as you come into town, you have the Elks country club, you have the golf course… but you come in and see an eye-sore like this… it’s really a turn-off. This should really be the welcome mat. The feather in the cap. It would be really nice to have it lit up, really clean, and welcoming,” said Pat Romano Jr., owner of the property.

Romano Jr. says he still has to go through the permitting process, but hopes to have the Inn’s lobby and 20 rooms open in a month.

Romano added that he’s also looking to add-on a bar and restaurant, featuring Italian food. There’s no timeline for when the restaurant could open.