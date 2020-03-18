Centre Co. court proceedings pushed back to due coronavirus concerns

BELLEFONTE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Cases are being pushed-back at the Centre County Courthouse after a judicial emergency was declared Tuesday by President Judge Pamela Ruest.

All jury trials, jury selections, and pre-trial conferences have been canceled, and pushed-back until April, 14 as part of an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Jury selection, scheduled April, 6 and 7 was canceled.

All of these matters will be dealt with later, delaying cases and causing what Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna says will be a “bottle-neck effect” come this summer.

However, Cantorna said this emergency declaration is for everyone’s safety.

“You can’t bring 200 people from the county, put em’ in one room and conduct jury selection and not believe that there’s a risk that someone may be carrying the virus—or accidentally be spreading the virus,” he said.

Cantorna said his office will continue to work on a few specific cases.

Essential matters like protection from abuse and juvenile hearings are also scheduled to continue. The last scheduled preliminary hearing for jail inmates will be held Wednesday.

What impact is the coronavirus having on crime levels in Centre Co.?

Cantorna told WTAJ that since more folks are staying-in, crime is dropping.

“Everything has slowed down significantly–and that’s going to effect everything.Students aren’t here, people are staying home. It’s going to significantly reduce arrests,” he said.