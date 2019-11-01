Centre Care still needs funding help with new facility

Centre Care skilled nursing has raised $4 million for their new skilled nursing facility off Benner Pike, but they’re asking for your help to get them to their goal.

They still need $2 million to help them complete their new 240 bed facility.

The local Hamer foundation will match the first $300,000 raised for the project.

Centre Care says this new facility will care for the health needs of local residents for years to come…

“Long term is an expensive undertaking and our mission is to provide residents in Centre County an opportunity to have that be financially more feasible,” Alfred Jones, Board member at Centre Care, said.

Centre Care’s current skilled nursing facility in Bellefonte, will move to it’s new home in State College by Christmas 2020.