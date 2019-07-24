Centre Area Regioncast Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Compared to the last few weeks of steamy and stormy conditions, the region will finally get to enjoy a comfortable and mostly dry week. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than average today with highs reaching the upper 70s. Besides the chance for a stray shower further north, it will be mainly dry today under a sunny sky. It will be a cool, clear, and comfortable night. Temperatures will dip into the 50s and skies will remain mostly clear. However, some patchy fog may form in some spots.

High pressure will be hanging around the region which will keep things nice and comfortable for the rest of the week. Thursday will be like Wednesday with the slight chance for a stray shower further north. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and highs will sit around the low 80s. As the high pressure slides further east, high temperatures will gradually warm through the weekend and humidity levels will slightly increase. Mostly sunny skies will once again be seen Friday and highs will sit around the low to mid 80s.

Overall, a nice weekend is in store for the region. It will be dry for both Saturday and Sunday under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will reach into the mid 80s for both days. Humidity levels won’t be oppressive throughout the weekend but it will be just enough to feel sticky. After the dangerous heat last weekend, this will be the perfect weekend to enjoy outdoor activities including lounging by the pool and working on that summer tan,

Moving into next week, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer and dewpoints will make it feel a little sticky. Highs will sit around the upper 80s and a mix of sun and clouds will be seen. We will push the repeat button for Tuesday. However, and afternoon shower or thunderstorm will also be possible. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler Wednesday with highs around the mid 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again be possible especially after noon.