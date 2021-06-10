Central takes down Hickory in baseball quarterfinals

Post game handshakes after Central’s win.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central High School Baseball team defeated Hickory, 9-4 in the 3A PIAA quarterfinals, Thursday, June 10.

The Central Dragons opened the game with a home run by Hunter Klotz to start the first inning leading, 1-0. Jeff Hoenstine nailed a two-run single pushing the Dragon’s first-inning lead to 3-0.

A couple more runs and a single homer by Hunter Smith extended Central’s lead to 6-0. A three-run double by the Hickory Hornets in the fourth inning cut the dragon’s lead to just two runs, 6-4.

Paxton King, amongst others, was able to add three runs at the end of the sixth inning to make the score, 9-4.

Central held their five-run lead through the seventh to secure their trip to the semi-finals, Monday, June 14, against Tyrone.

