Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology receives $75,000 check

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology received quite the check today.

The Cabot Oil and Gas Corporation dropped off a $75,000 check. The funds were made possible through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program.

According to CPI’s president Dr. Richard Makin, the money will go towards scholarships, and supporting the school and students during the upcoming academic year.

“This year we’re also able to buy a piece of state-of-the-art equipment in precision machining program called a coordinate measurement machine. I won’t try to explain that, I’ll leave that to the experts but it’s something we wouldn’t have been able to get without the support of Cabot Oil,” said Makin.

George Stark of Cabot Oil and Gas Corporation says they’re happy to help as they know the need.

“The opportunity from truck drivers to skilled technicians we see it, and we like that opportunity to get into a classroom early, interest them, get them the necessary tools, and then say when you graduate, we need you in our field,” said Stark.

