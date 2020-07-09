Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts begins virtually

STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts is virtual this year. Visitors won’t be able to walk around enjoy the atmosphere, and the artists won’t be able to interact with their customers.

The festival typically brings about 300 artists out to the sidewalks of State College to sell their work. But this year’s virtual festival has 157. Jewelry artist, Carol Korte says “one of the biggest downsides is not being able to interact face to face with the customers. I really enjoy getting to meet my customers and talking to them.” Photographer, Andy Dierks says “online art sales are very hard to do with any consistency. It’s better if you can stand in a booth at the art show on the street and people can see and you can talk to them.”

Visitors usually look forward to strolling down the side-walk sale, having a bite to eat, and enjoying live music “all those sorts of experiences are gone,” says Executive Director, Rick Bryant. He says planning it was no walk in the park either. Bryant says “it’s been a challenge because everybody’s digital skills, ours included, are a little bit different and we’re not always talking the same language.” But since temperatures are expected to be high, he’s hoping folks will appreciate it. “Hopefully you can sit in the air conditioning and let your fingers do the walking across your keyboard and enjoy it that way,” says Bryant.

Not only will the art be accessible online, but so will the live entertainment and food. Dierks says “it should be interesting. It may cause some new things to happen, it could be beneficial. We’ll see… its an interesting time. There’s no doubt about that.”

The virtual festival of the arts begins Thursday at 11 a.m. and ends at 10 p.m. on Saturday. You can find more details here.