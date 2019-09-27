Central Pennsylvania contractor charged with theft of wages, benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a Grand Jury investigation, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced charges today against a Centre County contractor due to underpaying workers on Prevailing Wage projects totaling more than $64,000 in wages and benefits over the past five years.

Scott Good, 56, of State College, the owner of Goodco Mechanical, Inc, was charged today with perjury, tampering with public records, and false swearing.

Goodco was charged with theft by unlawful taking, deceptive and fraudulent business practices, and related charges, all while the company was working on public works projects in Clearfield, Centre and other counties.

The charges are a result of a 21-month statewide Grand Jury investigation.

The investigation found that Good and Goodco broke the law by underpaying and claiming unlawful benefits on the Clearfield County PennDOT project.

“The defendants are charged with violating these laws and cheating our hardworking laborers out of thousands of dollars in wages and benefits. Scott Good already knew that his conduct was illegal because his former company was sanctioned for similar violations more than a decade ago, yet he brazenly flouted the law again and continued the scheme at Goodco.” Attorney General Josh Shapiro

The Grand Jury found that Good would make electricians and plumbers claim a certain number of hours each day were as a “laborer” meaning they made less per hour for those hours. The report states that Good told them if they didn’t do it, the timecard would be corrected for them.

The Grand Jury believes that Goodco underpaid their employees more than $200,000 since 2010, but due to the statute of limitations, they are only charged for underpaying more than $64,000 over 5 years.

Through the scheme, Good was able to reduce costs and give lower bids for projects.

The Grand Jury also found that Good provided false statements about his misconduct while under oath.

Good turned himself in on Friday, September 27, 2019.