Central PA reacts to Gov.Wolf having COVID-19

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf says he received confirmation that he tested positive for the coronavirus after a routine test on Tuesday.

WTAJ got a reaction from Blair County area community members. Many people we spoke with do not favor the governor but wish him a speedy recovery.

Sam Cottle from Bedford says “my heart goes out to anyone that has this virus but I feel that a lot of these democratic powers to be are enforcing rules and regulations that aren’t constitutional.” Cottle is a former business owner who believes the governor is making bad decisions for the state. He says it would be no surprise if he’s doing the same thing with his health. In Cottle’s opinion, “they’re squashing the small business owners, putting them out of business while the big box stores can be open.”

Some residents weren’t expecting this news. Haley Dixon from Altoona tells she was “pretty shocked especially because he’s been so big on public safety and wearing masks.”

State Senator Judy Ward is recovering from the coronavirus herself. She tested positive right after Thanksgiving and says “obviously I’m wishing him well… I was a little surprised, I don’t know that the governor is out all that much but really it’s everywhere.”

State Representative Lou Schmitt also says he was surprised. He tells us “the governor and I certainly have had our differences but I don’t wish him any ill health. I have no ill will toward it and I hope he can make a quick and full recovery.”

State Senate Protem, Jake Corman retweeted the governor’s post on Wednesday afternoon wishing him a speedy recovery and hoping that his wife Frances Wolf gets negative test results. Mrs. Wolf is currently quarantining with her husband.

The governor is not experiencing any symptoms. He says he’ll continue to serve the commonwealth remotely during his quarantine period.