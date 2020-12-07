Central PA Humane Society donations impacted by pandemic

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — COVID-19 continues to cancel events across the region. This time, the Central PA Humane Society’s chili fest has taken a hit.



The event normally happens in January and helps raise money for the animal shelter. It is one of their largest fundraisers.



The shelter said COVID-19 has impacted donations tremendously and putting several hundred people in a building is simply not going to work.

Becky Felton said the humane society has lost over $200k this year. Meanwhile, it takes over $365k to medicate, perform surgeries on animals that need emergency care and spay and neuter.

“It’s not just an all food donation shelter,” Felton said. “We do a lot to save every animal.”

The humane society continues to work on ways to do the event virtually. If you’re willing to help out, they host other promotions to help save animals, like their annual calendar sale.

