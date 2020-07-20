Central PA food bank receives grant from Sheetz

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz For The Kidz, an organization driven by the employees of Sheetz, Inc. has donated $125,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.



The food bank announced the donation on Monday and the funds will be used to provide hunger relief to children in 27 counties throughout central Pennsylvania.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is proud to continue its partnership with Sheetz for the Kidz to expand its youth programs throughout central PA. This is particularly important in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and the impact it has had on the economy. The Food Bank continues to see record demand and we expect that to continue for many months to come. Life-sustaining gifts like the one from Sheetz for the Kidz, will allow us to continue to ensure that no child, and no family goes hungry, during this crisis and beyond. Joe Arthur, Executive Director of Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has distributed over 28 million pounds of food since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.



Sheetz is helping fight childhood hunger through its “Made-to-Share” program where they rescue food from their 600 stores and donate it to food banks within their six-state footprint.