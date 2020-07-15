Central PA food bank granted $100,000, creates new jobs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has received a grant of $100,000 from the ReFED COVID-19 Food Waste Solution Fund.

Their initial investment was $50,000 but was doubled after ReFED learned about the innovate ways the food bank is rescuing and distributing food across 27 counties.

The grant has allowed for the food bank to create four new jobs on a new night shift staff, which will allow for a more efficient distribution of the food that they receive.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has distributed over 28 million pounds of food to those in need since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. They have expanded on their already existing programs and started a new collaboration with the USDA’s Farmers to Families program and Operation BBQ Relief.

They currently serve over 175,000 individuals every month, an increase from the 135,000 per month that they were serving before COVID-19.