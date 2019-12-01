1  of  2
Central PA deer hunters react to change in tradition

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission changed the start date of deer hunting season from Monday to Saturday.

Deer hunting on the Monday after Thanksgiving has been a tradition for over 50 years. However, hunters are more concerned with the tradition of deer hunting in general… saying that it is dying.

Locals say older hunters are becoming unable to partake because of the physical sacrifice and younger people aren’t as interested.

Some hope that the changes will encourage more families to get out and enjoy the outdoors together. Others say Monday will always be their tradition.

