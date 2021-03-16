Central PA could see record tourism numbers

Clearfield County (WTAJ) – After a year of staying inside, people are eager to get outside. As the weather gets warmer, they are looking to explore the outdoors, meaning a boost in visitor numbers for central PA.

Central PA has always been a popular spot among visitors looking to spend a weekend in a cabin or to see the elk. John Straitiff, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau expects this year to be one like no other.

“All indications are that the 2021 travel season might be a record-breaker,” Straitiff said. “There’s a bunch of pent up demand which should mean good economic signs for the entire region”

Those signs are already proving to be correct. Lodging is one of the many businesses that go into the tourism industry, and Jennifer Lukehart, the general manager of Lukehart Enterprises LLC, who owns five lodging companies in the area, is seeing that demand comes to light.

“This is the busiest first quarter that we have ever experienced,” Lukehart said.

She says their business saw a 2.5x increase during the month of January, and that reservations are already being snatched up for the coming months.

“I hate to say people are fighting over reservations, but it’s getting competitive,” she said.