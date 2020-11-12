Central High School temporary switches to remote learning

ROARING SPRING, Pa. (WTAJ) — Central High School will temporarily switch to online learning from Nov. 13-18 after the district received notice of four additional cases of COVID-19.

The buildings will be closed from Nov. 13-18 to go through intensive cleaning. According to the district, any students and staff members who were potentially exposed have been contacted and quarantined.

The district added that extracurricular activities are canceled, effective immediately. At this time, they are expected to resume on Nov. 19.

“At this time, cases in our other schools are isolated, and those buildings will remain fully open for in-person instruction,” Superintendent Betsy A. Baker said in a letter to parents and guardians. “We continue to work with the Dept. of Health with all cases and to monitor all situations very carefully.”