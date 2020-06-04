Central High School holds drive-through commencement

ROARING SPRING, Pa. (WTAJ) — A drive-in commencement ceremony was held for Central High School seniors on Wednesday.

Seniors and their families checked in at the Spring Cove Middle School and paraded over to Central High, where graduates hopped out of their cars and walked to the front doors to receive their diploma.

Valedictorian Lainie Heuston recorded her speech online and says it’s still an emotional day. Heuston says “this pandemic has taught us to not take anything for granted and cherish every moment like it could be your last because it really could be your last time doing something that you love.”

Lainie says Central High did an excellent job making this graduation the best it could possibly be.

Congratulations to the class of 2020!