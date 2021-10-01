Central Dauphin vs State College in week 6 of high school football

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Juniata Valley advanced to 5-0 after defeating Claysburg-Kimmel 42-18 in this week's Sportsbeat Game of the Week.

Claysburg-Kimmel scored first for the evening with a 45-yard touchdown from Cole Claycomb. Their lead of 6-0 was short-lived after Jayce Rand answered for Juniata Valley with a 57-yard about a minute later. Juniata Valley lead 7-6 and ran away with it after that.