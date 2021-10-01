Central Dauphin vs State College in week 6 of high school football

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
COVID-19
Pennsylvania News
National News
Destination Pennsylvania
Hunger Action Month
Pa Outdoors
Washington D.C. Bureau
Veterans Voices
World News
Entertainment News
Making it Matter
Lottery
BestReviews
Daily Newsletters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Halloween
Gabby Petito
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Punxsutawney vs Ridgway in week 6 of high school football
Video
Cameron County vs Elk County Catholic in week 6 of high school football
Tyrone vs Bald Eagle in week 6 of high school football
Video
Altoona vs Harrisburg in week 6 of high school football
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
Go With Joe
SkyNet Cameras
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Science with Shields
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Sports
Sportsbeat
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Black & Gold Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
NBA
NHL
MLB
Golf
NCAA
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Sportsbeat Game of the Week: Juniata Valley vs Claysburg-Kimmel
Gallery
Top Stories
Sportsbeat: Week 6 – High School Football Scores and Highlights for Oct. 1
Live
‘Saving the Roar’ honors Penn State’s 2012 football team
Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl
Tyler Warren continues to emerge as a threat for Penn State
Video
WTAJ Plus
Science with Shields
Studio 814
Science with Shields
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
The Jim Thorpe Trolley is just another great way to take in the Fall Foliage
Video
Top Stories
Bedford Fall Foliage Festival back in action!
Video
Top Stories
You won’t believe the secret ingredient in Chef Janet’s Apple Dumplings recipe
Video
Healthy tailgating tips & recipes with Martin’s
Video
Meet “John the Fisherman:” A sweet cat with a sweet name at the Huntingdon County Humane Society
Video
Sheetz out with new ‘Pumpkin Pie Pop’ soda
Video
Community
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Ticket Giveaway
$4,800 Grocery Sweepstakes
WTAJ Pro Football Challenge
Make Us Smile
Homes
Local Events
Contests
Contest Winners
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Apps
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WTAJ-TV Internships
Jobs at WTAJ
Watch
Newscasts
Newsfeed Now
Search
Search
Search
Central Dauphin vs State College in week 6 of high school football
News
by:
Bill Shannon
Posted:
Oct 1, 2021 / 10:23 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 1, 2021 / 11:52 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Sportsbeat: Week 6 – High School Football Scores and Highlights for Oct. 1
Live
High School Scoreboard
Most Wanted: State Police search for 5 wanted on various charges
Over 11k stolen from Cambria County nursing home resident, former employee arrested
Video
‘Mommy hurt me:’ Cambria County mother accused of abusing 3 year old
Video
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!