Central Cycling Classic goes virtual

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Cycling Classic Virtual Challenge is now underway through the Centre Volunteers in Medicine.

The fundraiser is for uninsured neighbors living or working in Centre County. Since the event is virtual this year due to COVID-19, riders are able to complete their route any time this month at their own pace.

Registration is $45 and riders have options to choose from, including two routes provided by the CVIM and options such as “Ride Your Favorite Park” and “Ride Your Favorite Route.”

Since this is a virtual event, riders are advised that there will be no rest stops, roadside assistance, support vehicles or volunteers from CVIM. Riders should check the published routes published on the website prior to starting their ride to check for construction projects that may impact the route.



Registration is available here. The deadline is July 30 at 8 p.m.