Central Cambria School District temporarily switches to virtual learning

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Cambria School District will temporarily switch to virtual learning from Nov. 12 – Dec. 4.

The switch to virtual learning was recommended by the Pennsylvania Department of Health after recent spikes in COVID-19 cases in Cambria County and within the school district.

Superintendent Jason S. Moore said the district has had seven staff members and 15 students test positive for COVID-19 to date.

“At this point, it is clear that the cases that our district has faced have been brought into our schools from community spread rather than the opposite,” Moore said. “However, based on a very recent spike and because Cambria County is in its second week of Substantial Level of Community Transmission, the Department of Health has strongly recommended that we make this temporary move to full virtual instruction.”

Moore said that teachers will continue to instruct from their classrooms by streaming lessons virtually to students.

The administrative and nurses’ offices will stay open, and parents can call if they need to retrieve their child’s medication or if they need any materials from a locker, according to Moore.