Central beats Forest Hills in week 2 of high school football

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bishop McCort defeated Greater Johnstown 49-33 in a rivalry match for Week 2 of Sportsbeat's Game of the Week.

Bishop McCort got the ball rolling after quarterback Trystan Fornari ran the ball into the endzone, and coming back for more after a successful run again on the two-point conversion with 10:11 left in the first quarter.

The Trojans scored with 6:18 left in the first quarter after a pass from Jon Updyke to Coby Christian. Updyke also scored an extra two points on a quarterback keep, tying it up 8-8.

Fornari answered again for the Crushers again three minutes later before taking a timeout with 3:46 remaining. Crushers took a timeout before the extra point, but Fornari ran it into the endzone for another two points yet again, leading 16-8.