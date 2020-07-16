Census follow-up operation to begin in Altoona

FILE – this April 5, 2020 file photo, shows An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A federal judge on Thursday, May 21, 2020, agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Census takers will start visiting households that have not responded to the 2020 Census on July 20.

The city’s department of administration is encouraging everyone who has not completed the census to answer the door and provide information to the questions asked and that the process will only take a few minutes.

Census takers are required to wear masks while conducting work and will be following CDC and local guidelines.

If no one is home when the census taker visits, they will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail.