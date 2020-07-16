Census follow-up operation to begin in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Census takers will start visiting households that have not responded to the 2020 Census on July 20.
The city’s department of administration is encouraging everyone who has not completed the census to answer the door and provide information to the questions asked and that the process will only take a few minutes.
Census takers are required to wear masks while conducting work and will be following CDC and local guidelines.
If no one is home when the census taker visits, they will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail.
The Census is important to the City of Altoona and to a fair and accurate distribution of funding based upon our population. Our numbers are lagging behind the previous census and your cooperation is very important and ensures we receive our share of funding for the next 10 years.Matt Pacifico, Mayor of Altoona