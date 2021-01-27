CenClear opens new recovery center in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – CenClear recently held a ribbon cutting for their new recovery center in Clearfield.

From 9a.m. to 3.p.m, Monday through Friday, The Recovery Center serves as a hub for community recourses and recovery support. And it’s all at no charge.

Located on Industrial Park Road, the center also provides a job corner with a computer lab where folks in recovery can get help searching for a job and creating a resume.

According to director Jennifer Henry the center is a safe place not only for those in recovery, but for family’s with loved ones in recovery as well.

“I’ll tell you we’ve actually had more family members stopping in than we do actual people in recovery. They just sometimes need someone to talk to and then the ability to connect them to recourses where they’re able to get the help that they need. Because it’s very frustrating you’re watching your family member self-destruct and you don’t know what to do. And you feel helpless, and you feel alone,” said Henry.

According to Henry they’re hoping to soon provide telephone support, where people can call a number and be able to connect with someone who understands.