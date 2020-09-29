CDC recommends not inviting family, friends over for Thanksgiving during COVID-19

(WTAJ) — The Centers for Disease Control issued recommendations for Holiday gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic with Thanksgiving being one of the big ones.

They are advising that people only have their turkey with those that are in the immediate household and to not invite other family members and friends over. If invited somewhere and you aren’t feeling well, they advise you to stay home.

To read more about their holiday recommendations, you can visit them online by clicking here.

Lower risk activities from the CDC

Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household

Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others

Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family

Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday

Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home

Moderate risk activities from the CDC

Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community Lower your risk by following CDC’s recommendations on hosting gatherings or cook-outs.

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing

Attending a small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place

Higher risk activities from the CDC

Avoid these higher risk activities to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19: