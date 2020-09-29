CDC recommends not inviting family, friends over for Thanksgiving during COVID-19

(WTAJ) — The Centers for Disease Control issued recommendations for Holiday gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic with Thanksgiving being one of the big ones.
They are advising that people only have their turkey with those that are in the immediate household and to not invite other family members and friends over. If invited somewhere and you aren’t feeling well, they advise you to stay home.
To read more about their holiday recommendations, you can visit them online by clicking here.
Lower risk activities from the CDC
- Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household
- Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others
- Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family
- Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday
- Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home
Moderate risk activities from the CDC
- Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community
- Lower your risk by following CDC’s recommendations on hosting gatherings or cook-outs.
- Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing
- Attending a small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place
Higher risk activities from the CDC
Avoid these higher risk activities to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19:
- Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving
- Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race
- Attending crowded parades
- Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors
- Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household