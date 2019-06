CAUGHT ON CAMERA: An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, medevacs a 55-year-old Canadian man and his wife from the cruise ship Anthem of the Seas, 100 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, June 14, 2019.

The medevac was requested for the 55-year-old male, who was reportedly suffering from abdominal pain.