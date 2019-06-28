CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deadly Crash Rescue

ADA, Okla. (NEWS 9) — A dramatic rescue was caught on camera by the wife of a man who risked his life to save another.

Sylvia Corkill reports that the couple was headed to bed when they heard an explosion outside their home. They drove to what looked like a small fire that turned out to be much more.

Danny and AIME Shawn Tiger got to the scene and found a couple of teenagers trying to free any survivors.

In the video, AIME is heard screaming and praying.

Danny stepped in when he realized someone in the vehicle was still alive. Through the roaring flames, Danny was able to bend the door frame and was able to save the man’s life.

“I turned around and he said don’t leave me in here, he stuck his arm out the window and I grabbed a hold of him and drug him out.” -Danny Tiger

The couple says while they’re grateful that this man survived, their hearts are with the families who lost their loved ones.

Another man was critically injured. He was airlifted to the local Medical Center.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.