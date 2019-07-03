CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Boy falls between a train and platform

(CBS) — Australia released hair-raising surveillance footage on Tuesday (July 2) of a child falling between a train and the station platform, as a reminder to parents to stay vigilant during the busy school holidays.

In the video, a train stops at a Sydney station, and a woman pushes a stroller toward the open doors. As she prepares to lift the stroller onto the train, the child walking beside her plunges into the gap between the woman and the train.

The woman then raises her arm to draw the attention of station staff, while passersby pull the apparently unharmed child back onto the platform. The woman’s face was blurred in the footage and a government spokesman said she could not immediately be reached for comment.

New South Wales state transport minister Andrew Constance advised the public to hold on to children’s hands when moving around stations and boarding trains. Sydney Trains said more than half of the train station accidents on their network took place at the three busiest stations in the city’s central business district.