CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 65-year-old woman resists officer, kicks, then gets stunned

A 65-year-old Oklahoma woman is accused of kicking an officer in the groin but you be the judge.

The incident started as a ticket for a broken tail light, but it soon escalated with the officer tasing the woman.

It was all caught on video.

“I did issue for defective equipment. It’s eighty dollars so you have till September 16th to take care of this.” the cop said.

“So you don’t even give a warning for this?” Debra Hamil replied.

The officer asks her to get out of her car.

She refuses.

“You be fair with me and I’ll be fair with you,” Hamil said.

The officer asked her to get out of the car and when she refused, things got physical, including the officer drawing a gun, then tasing Hamil, as seen in the video.

Hamil refused medical attention, but officials said they brought her to the ER to make sure she was ok.

The County District Attorney is charging Hamil with felony assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.