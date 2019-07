(WTAJ/CBS) — Andrew Llyod Webber’s famous musical “CATS” is getting the cinematic treatment.

If you think you see some familiar faces in this trailer beneath the fake fur you’re probably right!

Actors and singers like Jennifer Hudson, Idris Alba, Rebel Wilson and Taylor Swift members of the cast.

Universal pictures is the one behind bringing this musical to life.

And while this is an adaptation like the original it will feature a wide variety of song and dance styles.